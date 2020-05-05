1. County officials updated the commission on their departments’ efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with County Health Officer Rebecca Adamson noting that all patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the county — with the exception of one person who died from the virus — are now out of isolation.

2. Adamson also said the county had been approved for a $25,000 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation, which will be used to pay for additional coronavirus testing, although the county is still waiting for better testing methods to be federally and state-approved.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle presented the monthly clerk’s report for April.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

5. In response to a question from Commissioner Jeremy Johnson, Pyle discussed the county’s upcoming budget planning process.