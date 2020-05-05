PITTSBURG, KS — Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, May 3, an officer from the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a motor vehicle in the 2700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, for an observed equipment violation.

The vehicle, a gray 2020 Ford Fusion, did not stop for the officer and a pursuit ensued, according to a PPD press release, and soon moved to US 69 Highway and proceeded southbound. Officers were able to successfully deploy stop-sticks at Olive and US 69 Highway to deflate the fleeing vehicle's tires.

During the pursuit, a .45 caliber handgun was allegedly thrown from the vehicle, and officers were able to locate and recover this firearm.

The pursuit continued southbound on US 69 Highway to an area south of 520th Ave. where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver, 21-year-old Brett L. Leon, of Pittsburg, who is currently on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to the release, was taken into custody without further incident.

Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and were later released from the scene. A search of the vehicle was conducted and items of illegal drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia, were allegedly located.

Leon was placed under arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking, and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.