PITTSBURG, KS — At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 300 block of East Monroe Street in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned a female victim had allegedly been shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle across from a triplex residence.

The victim indicated she was sitting in her parked vehicle facing west when a white, older model sedan, possibly a late ‘90s or early 2000s model Mercury Grand Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria, pulled up next to her vehicle, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release. The victim said the driver, described as a male subject, began yelling obscenities and pointed a handgun at her.

“The victim said she heard a shot fired and glass from a broken rear window flying into her vehicle as the suspect vehicle sped away, traveling north from the scene on Joplin Street,” according to the release. The victim was not struck by the bullet and received no injuries.

Investigators remained at the scene of the crime for several hours Tuesday, interviewing the victim and other witnesses. Further information concerning the incident will be released as it becomes available, according to the release.

No additional information was available Wednesday morning about a suspect or any arrests related to the incident, police said. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.