PITTSBURG, KS — A police officer attempted a traffic stop early Tuesday afternoon in the area of the 2100 block of North Broadway for an observed registration violation, but the vehicle did not stop, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release, instead fleeing south on Broadway and also failing to stop for a red light at 20th and Broadway.

The suspect vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac DeVille, was then struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling westbound on 20th Street and, according to police, subsequently struck a tree in the Walgreens parking lot in the 1900 block of North Broadway before continuing southbound and eventually stopping in the 100 block of East 17th Street.

Three occupants then exited the suspect vehicle, according to police, and began to flee on foot. One of the passengers was caught shortly thereafter, but was later released.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol was contacted to work the resulting collision. The Pittsburg Fire Department also responded to the scene and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services were contacted, but no injuries were reported.

The identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle, as well as the other passenger, was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, and police had no updated information to provide Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.