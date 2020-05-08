PITTSBURG, Kan. — Following an incident Tuesday in which a suspect allegedly pulled up next to a parked car, yelled obscenities and shot at a female victim, breaking a window but causing no injuries before speeding away, an arrest was made in the case Thursday afternoon.

19-year-old Dakota J. Schmidt, of Pittsburg, was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting incident, which took place in the 300 block of East Monroe Street, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release. After checking numerous locations based on incoming tips, investigators located Schmidt in an apartment at 2601 N. Joplin St., Pittsburg.

Schmidt was taken into custody without incident, and police additionally located a stolen firearm as well as items believed to be methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Schmidt was later transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was booked for attempted second degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the PPD press release. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the police department at 620 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.