The Pittsburg YMCA announced plans this week to re-open some of its facilities beginning Monday, May 18. The first area to open is the weight room and workout area, which will have specific session times throughout the day and limit the number of members in each session.

Workout equipment will be positioned to maintain safe distancing guidelines and the sessions will allow a limited number of members. Reservations are recommended by calling 620-231-1100, although members will be allowed into a session if capacity is not met. YMCA staff will clean and disinfect the equipment prior to the beginning of the next session.

Other areas of the YMCA will reopen based on state and county guidelines to properly maintain the safety of members. Given the fluid situation, times and availability are subject to change. Related information will be posted on the YMCA website as details become available.

The YMCA staff asks that any member with a fever or experiencing chills, body aches, cough or other symptoms of colds or flu stay at home and not attend their session. Additionally, the YMCA Staff will be wearing masks in the facility and recommend members to use masks when entering and exiting the facility or when spotting lifters in the free weights area.

Monday through Friday sessions for weight room and workout area are as follows:

6:00 am – 7:30 am – Members Only

8:00 am – 9:30 am – Seniors Only

10:00 am – 11:30 am – Members Only

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm – Members Only

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Members Only

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Members Only

Saturday hours are as follows:

8:00 am – 9:30 am – Members Only

10:00 am – 11:30 am – Members Only

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm – Members Only

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm – Members Only

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Members Only