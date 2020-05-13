FRONTENAC, Kan. — A highway resurfacing project on US 160, starting at the junction with US 69 and continuing east to the Missouri state line, which was set to begin this week but postponed because of rain, is now scheduled to start the week of Monday, May 18.

“Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours; expect delays of 15 minutes or less,” according to a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) press release. “The resurfacing project should be finished in a week, weather permitting.”

The $819,481 construction contract for the project was awarded to Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., of Topeka.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the signs and flaggers, and to slow down in the work zone,” the KDOT release notes. “Persons with questions may contact Bob Gudgen, (620) 308-7621, or Priscilla Petersen, (620) 902-6433.”