Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has announced the appointment of Pittsburg State University Police Chief Stu Hite as a member of the Crime Victims Compensation Board (CVCB).

“Stu Hite is a well-respected career law enforcement officer,” Schmidt said in a press release. “His wide range of experience in law enforcement and working with crime victims will be a great asset to the board. I thank him for his willingness to serve.”

Before being named university police chief, Hite had a long and decorated career with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, most recently serving as a detective lieutenant, the release notes. Hite served as president of the Kansas Peace Officers Association in 2018.

Schmidt appointed Hite to a term on the CVCB ending March 15, 2022. His nomination still must be confirmed by the Kansas State Senate.

The three-member CVCB provides victims with financial assistance for loss of earnings and out-of-pocket loss for injuries sustained as a direct result of violent crime. This includes reasonable medical care, mental health counseling or other services needed as a result of injury. In the event of death of the victim, reasonable medical expenses and the partial cost of a funeral, burial or cremation is reimbursable. The CVCB is organized within the Attorney General’s Office.

Hite has trained at the FBI Academy, and in addition to serving as PSU’s director of University Police and Parking Services since 2018, he also has a bachelor of arts degree from the university.

“It’s an honor to serve victims in a different capacity through my appointment to this board,” Hite said in a separate release from PSU. “I’m humbled to have been chosen.”