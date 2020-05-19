1. The council held their meeting in person for the first time in several weeks but members of the public who wanted to attend were still required to listen via conference call in order to follow state guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. City Administrator John Zafuta said he hoped by the time the council has its next regular meeting in June the public can attend in person, although the council also scheduled a special meeting for next Tuesday to discuss applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coronavirus funds.

2. In opening the meeting Mayor David Fornelli congratulated recent Frontenac High School graduates, noting that their commencement ceremony would have been this past weekend but unfortunately had to be postponed, although it has tentatively been rescheduled for mid-July.

3. Fornelli also gave an update on changes to city operations in response to the coronavirus, noting that City Hall remains closed to the public but the drive-through window is open, and payments are still being accepted by phone and through the drop box. Later in the meeting the council voted to close the Frontenac City Swimming Pool for the season. City officials also noted that the Frontenac Public Recreation Center has to remain closed for now but will be reopened as soon as possible. Zafuta also noted that the Frontenac Youth League has canceled its summer season.

4. The council was scheduled to discuss an update to the city’s planning and zoning ordinance but Zafuta said that after looking into the issue further it turned out to be more complicated than he had expected, so there was no update to the ordinance to be presented to the council for approval.

5. During council members’ comments at the end of the meeting, Councilman Marc McCully announced that the next regular council meeting will be his last meeting before redeploying to active military service.