The Pittsburg Police Department on Wednesday afternoon announced the arrest earlier this week of a burglary suspect, Brant R. Yeoman, 24, of Franklin, Kansas.

On Monday, May 18, at approximately 7:45 p.m., PPD officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of North Smelter in reference to a possible residential burglary, according to a department press release. Upon arrival, officers learned the resident arrived home and allegedly observed a male suspect run out the door of the residence.

The victim provided a description of the suspect, who was located at a convenience store a short time later and detained, according to the release. After further investigation into the incident, officers arrested the suspect, Yeoman, on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Yeoman was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.