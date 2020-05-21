PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Tuesday, May 26, construction crews will begin a project to replace the 4th Street (K-126) bridge over the KCS railroad tracks in Pittsburg.

This project is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and is estimated to take 250 working days to complete.

Work will include reconstructing and widening the roadway to 52 feet; pouring new concrete at each end of the bridge; and constructing a new 10-foot walking trail on the north side of the bridge. Two-way traffic will be carried through the work zone in staged construction phases.

The $6.3 million bridge replacement will be paid for using 80 percent federal funding and 20 percent state funding. B&B Bridge Company, LLC, of St. Paul, Kansas, is the contractor on the project.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed, the city noted in a press release. Contact the Public Works Department at 620-231-4170 for more information.