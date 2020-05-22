PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Police officers served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon pertaining to drug possession and distribution at a residence at 1008 S. Walnut St.

During the search, items believed to be cocaine, marijuana, illegally possessed prescription medications and related drug paraphernalia were located, according to a police department press release.

LeeAnn V. Farren, 22, of Pittsburg, was located within the residence and taken into custody without incident, according to the release. Farren was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking.

Farren was arrested for felony distribution of cocaine, felony distribution of prescription medications, felony distribution of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of prescription medications, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Farren was later released on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.