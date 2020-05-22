PITTSBURG, Kan. – BMO Trust and Custody Services, a part of BMO Global Asset Management and a division of BMO Harris Bank N.A., announced the selection of the Leon V. and Dorothy M. Skubitz Foundation grant recipients this week. This year’s grant recipients include St. Pius X Catholic Student Center, Sonshine Childcare Center at Victory Life Church, and Special Olympics Kansas.

Longtime Pittsburg residents Leon and Dorothy Skubitz left their estate in trust with BMO Harris Bank to create the Leon V. & Dorothy M. Skubitz Foundation. BMO Trust and Custody Services announced the establishment of the foundation in July 2008 when the initial 2007 grant was distributed.

Since 2008, the foundation has awarded annual grants to be used exclusively for charitable purposes, with a preference for local initiatives in Crawford County. The grant selection process includes participation by BMO Harris Bank's Pittsburg Advisory Board of Directors.

“Each year, I am immensely proud seeing BMO’s commitment to strengthening and growing our communities. I am honored that through The Leon V. & Dorothy M. Skubitz Foundation we can continue investing in local organizations that strive to enhance our communities, especially during these times of uncertainty,” Josh Proffitt, vice president and branch manager of BMO Harris Bank in Pittsburg, said in a press release. “We are greatly privileged to award The Leon V. & Dorothy M. Skubitz Foundation grant to three recipients: St. Pius X Catholic Student Center, Sonshine Childcare Center at Victory Life Church, and Special Olympics Kansas.”

Since its inception, the foundation has distributed over $583,000 to the Kansas community. Past grant recipients included the Mount Carmel Foundation, Fort Scott Community College Endowment Association, the City of Pittsburg, Pittsburg State University, Children’s Advocacy Center, Everybody Plays, Wesley House, Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc. Crawford County Fair Association, Catholic Charities, FACT, Inc., and the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.