1. Mayor Dawn McNay read a proclamation of May 26, 2020 as Class of 2020 Day in Pittsburg in recognition of the graduating class of 2020 at Pittsburg High School and St. Mary’s Colgan and the challenges they faced because of the coronavirus crisis, including the cancelation of sports competitions and postponement of their graduation ceremonies.

2. Following a presentation by Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson, the commission approved a resolution to start the process of funding a previously approved project to make improvements to East Quincy Street between Joplin and Rouse streets.

3. The commission also approved a note purchase agreement with Clayton Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Commerce Bank, for $819,000 for the East Quincy project.

4. Following a presentation by Director of Utilities Matt Bacon, the commission approved a recommendation to award a contract for a street resurfacing project to Heckert Construction Co. Inc., which bid $179,000 on the project to resurface streets including Mt. Carmel Place, Cedar Crest Drive, Cedar Lane, Mill Road, Oakview Drive, Woodgate Terrace, Amber Drive and Abby Lane.

5. During non-agenda reports and requests at the end of the meeting, McNay discussed the latest changes to coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, noting that Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan order would shift to a set of guidelines for counties as of Wednesday, and that the Crawford County Commission would meet Friday to discuss next steps, but would probably not be more restrictive than what Kelly had previously required in her order.