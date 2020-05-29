COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Galena woman was quickly apprehended after allegedly stealing a vehicle Friday morning, according to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At approximately 9:41 a.m. authorities were contacted after a woman reportedly stole a Chevy passenger car from the Quik Shop convenience store in Columbus.

Less than 10 minutes later, Cherokee County sheriff's deputies quickly located the vehicle and got it stopped northwest of Columbus.

Samantha Sigman, 30, of Galena, was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of felony theft and driving while suspended.

"I'm glad this suspect was apprehended and the vehicle was quickly located so it could be returned to the rightful owner," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in the release.