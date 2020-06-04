Following the recent resignation of Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso to accept a position with Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office, the Crawford County Central Republican Party held a special election with Republican precinct leaders to elect a replacement, the party recently announced.

The party is pleased to announce the unanimous vote for Reina Probert to replace Gayoso, according to a press release. Probert has been the Crawford County deputy attorney since January 2009 and has filed to run in the November general election.

Probert will begin her duties July 2. The Crawford County Central Republican Party also noted in its release that it thanks Gayoso for his dedication to the citizens and it wishes Probert the best in her new position.