A video has emerged of a former Pittsburg State Football commit using a racial slur, and the player was removed from the program earlier this year according to Pitt State Athletics.

The video, which was leaked on Twitter on Monday, shows three men driving, with two of the men repeatedly using the n-word.

The original posting of the video labeled one of the men in the video as Pittsburg State football player Baylor Maxwell.

In a statement posted to twitter, Pitt State Athletics had this to say:

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Pittsburg State football student-athlete making overtly racist comments. This individual was dismissed from the university earlier this spring. While this individual is no longer a student at Pittsburg State, we are outraged by the sentiments expressed in the video. We have absolutely zero tolerance for hate and bigotry.”

“Racism has no place at Pittsburg State University, and we will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that everyone feels safe and welcome on our campus and in our community.

We must all do better for one another, for all of society.”