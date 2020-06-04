The Pittsburg Post 64 Baseball team, now competing as an independent team, are set to finally begin their season this weekend at the Mid-America Southwest Elite Classic.

Post 64 has been tabbed for three games this weekend, starting on Friday at Missouri Southern State University's Warren Turner Field against Midwest Nationals Gold 17U at 8:30 a.m.

Pittsburg will be back in action on Saturday, when they will be back at Warren Turner Field for two scheduled games.

Post 64 will face off against the Redbird Baseball 17U at 10:45 a.m. followed by a tilt against the 417 Brewers at Carl Junction High School at 1:30 p.m.

The National American Legion Baseball program cancelled the official 2020 baseball season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, leading Post 64 and other competing teams to become independent.

Saturday will also mark Post 64’s first game under new head coach Tyler Brynds, who was promoted from his role as assistant coach in 2019.