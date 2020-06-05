JUNCTION CITY–Kansas 4-H youth are still going camping this summer, although not the way they are used to.

In April, K-State Research and Extension announced that it was ceasing all in-person activities in Kansas at least through July 4.

Amy Sollock, the southwest regional specialist for Kansas 4-H Youth Development, said the state’s largest youth organization will be celebrating the benefits and traditions of camp on social media during the month of June.

“We’ve been camping at the Rock Springs Ranch (near Junction City) for almost 75 years, and it’s one of our very beloved and time-honored programs,” Sollock said. “We love going to 4-H camp at Rock Springs and the benefits that our kids get from camping at Rock Springs are tremendous. There’s just nothing like it.”

Sollock said the state’s 4-H leaders, like others throughout the organization, got together and developed ways in which they could still celebrate some aspects of 4-H camp and teach the values the experience offers.

There is no charge or registration needed to follow along on social media, Sollock said, and many of the activities can be done right in 4-H members’ backyards.

Sollock said plans are in the works to create videos that will be recorded from popular sites at Rock Springs such as the flagpole, campfire circle, water wheel and Palomino horse herd.

Kansas 4-H will offer several outdoor education videos on topics normally taught at camp such as using sunscreen and bug repellents, the importance of drinking water, fishing tips and bike safety. Kansas 4-H will also promote opportunities for service activities in local communities.

For more information regarding opportunities available to youth in Kansas, visit www.Kansas4-H.org.