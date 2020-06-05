JOPLIN, MO — A disastrous fourth inning doomed Pittsburg Post 64 to a 11-5 loss in their return to play against the Midwest Nationals Gold on Friday at Warren Turner field at Missouri Southern State University.

Post 64 and the Midwest Nationals were locked in a back-to-back battle throughout the first three innings. Jacob Major sparked the season in style, rocketing a leadoff double to start the first inning.

Pittsburg would score one run in the frame, courtesy of Jake Beckmann scoring on a wild pitch from Nationals starter Blythe Blakey.

The Gold struck back in their half of the inning. Following two walks, Blake Pryor’s single to center field brought home Haden Maxwell to knot the score.

A wild pitch delivered the Gold a 2-1 lead after one inning. Pittsburg grabbed the lead in the second inning, thanks to Cameron Draeger’s two-run RBI double, which was sparked by Alex Johnson’s leadoff walk and stolen base.

In their half of the inning, Ty Haynes and Haden Madewell notched two consecutive singles to tie the score again at 3-3.

Ian Carr’s bases-loaded walk, the third walk of the inning, returned the 4-3 lead to the Gold.

Kyle Kubler responded for Pittsburg in the fourth inning, leading off the inning with a walk, before stealing second and third base before scoring on the throw to third.

Riley Bush’s one-run RBI, a line drive to left field, to give Pittsburg a 5-4 advantage.

The Nationals Gold capitalized on Pittsburg’s mistakes in the fourth inning, as Post 64 allowed 10 bases on balls in the inning.

Pittsburg returns to action on Saturday, when they will face off against the Redbirds baseball 17U.

Post 64 will then travel to Verona High School to play the 417 Brewers at 4:45 p.m.