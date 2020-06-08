The Crawford County Democrats announced their 2020 scholarship recipients Monday. Each year the group offers a $100 scholarship to graduating seniors from high schools in Crawford County.

The scholarships are not based on political party affiliation and applicants are judged solely on grade point average, activities at school and in the community, according to a press release, which also noted that the scholarships are hard to award as there are so many great kids in local schools throughout the county.

This year’s scholarships have been awarded to Scout Perry of Pittsburg High School, Molly Adams of Girard, Autumn Bryant of Frontenac, and Allison Gardner of Southeast High School. The Crawford County Democrats congratulate these outstanding students and all 2020 graduates.