The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) was set to begin a field survey at the First Cow Creek drainage bridge on U.S. 69 at Frontenac on Monday, it announced late last week.

The bridge is 2.25 miles north of the north junction of U.S. 69/U.S. 69A. The field survey covers 0.6 miles on the existing alignment. Survey crew members will gather information for the detailed design of a proposed improvement to replace the bridge, according to a KDOT press release.

KDOT expects the survey work to last four weeks. Activities include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property. Robert Ubben of Affinis Corporation will manage this survey for KDOT. Persons with questions may contact KDOT Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.