PITTSBURG, Kan. – Although Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order and phased reopening plan are no longer in effect statewide, and Crawford County has not issued a countywide order to replace them, local municipalities have the authority to implement their own coronavirus safety measures. The City of Pittsburg released an update Monday on its current plans.

While many public spaces are reopening, the City of Pittsburg is suspending access to some city facilities and cancelling large-scale events, including the city fireworks display and July 4th Celebration in Lincoln Park.

“The City of Pittsburg has and will continue to operate regardless of the circumstances,” according to the release. “All closures and cancellations, while inconvenient, are intended to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and keep our employees and community safe.”

City Hall Operations:

The City continues to encourage city staff to work remotely as much as possible and limit face-to-face interactions. City Hall will remain closed to walk-in access; however, appointments can be made by calling (620) 231-4100. Utility bill payments must be made via mail, drop box, online, or over the phone. Building permits, garage sale permits, and licenses can be obtained online at www.pittks.org. For inspections, call the Public Works Department at (620) 231-4170.

City Commission Meetings:

The City of Pittsburg is encouraging the public to watch commission meetings remotely, via YouTube, Cox channel 6 or Craw-Kan channel 406. Members of the public may attend in-person but occupancy will be limited. All public meetings will adhere to mass gathering and social distancing guidelines outlined in the “Ad Astra” reopening plan.

Municipal Court:

The Municipal Court has reopened with new health and safety procedures in place. Social distancing guidelines are being followed and occupancy inside the courtroom is limited.

Memorial Auditorium:

Memorial Auditorium will remain closed until at least July 31.

Parks & Recreation:

The PPRD office is closed for walk-in business; appointments, reservations or registrations can be made by calling (620) 231-8310. Programs and events may be added throughout the summer, and patrons are encouraged to visit the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pprd1 or the city’s website, www.pittks.org/play for updates. Park restrooms and playgrounds are now open, and shelter house reservations are now being taken. The Pittsburg Aquatic Center will remain closed for the summer. Schlanger Wading Pool is closed for the construction of a new splash pad to open in 2021. Ball fields are now open. Parks and Recreation Department Adult Softball League begins June 8. Kiddieland at Lincoln Park is expected to open June 25, and will operate Thursday through Sunday. Four Oaks Golf Course is open but the driving range and miniature golf remain closed. Lincoln Center will be available for rent starting on July 1 for family or work events with 50 people or less. Adult Zumba will begin July 1 at Lincoln Center. The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Beginning June 10, the market will also be open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The July 4th Celebration in Lincoln Park and the city fireworks display have been cancelled.

For information on the “Ad Astra” reopening plan, visit www.crawfordcountykansas.org.