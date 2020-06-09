PITTSBURG, Kan. – During its latest “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which was recently completed, the Pittsburg Police Department conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws.

During the campaign, officers wrote 81 safety belt citations, 6 speeding citations, and 36 other citations and arrests. 128 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.

“Stops and tickets are primarily meant to provide public education and enforcement to increase compliance with Kansas traffic laws,” Chief of Police Brent Narges said in a press release. “If you were stopped, then our hope is that you learned from the experience. We will continue to teach because, while the Click It or Ticket campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is."

Click It or Ticket was supported by a grant to the Pittsburg Police Department from the Kansas Department of Transportation.