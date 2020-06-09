CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Crawford County health officials confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 within the county Monday, bringing the total case count to 10 since the start of the pandemic, according to a health department press release. No new cases had previously been confirmed in the county since late April.

The individuals who tested positive are fully cooperating with health officials and are currently isolated per public health guidelines. Crawford County Health Department staff are conducting a case investigation to quarantine all contacts of the individuals. To this point Crawford County has had 8 confirmed positive and 2 presumptive positive COVID 19 cases. 7 of the 10 cases are out of isolation and there has been one death in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Health Department is aware that daily case updates from KDHE may not always align with county updates, it noted in its release, as KDHE does not include presumptive positive cases on the state map.

Please keep in mind that this is a very fluid situation and test results are being reported throughout the day. Individuals who are exhibiting any two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, disturbances in smell or taste, sore throat, muscle/joint aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, have had an exposure to a positive COVID 19 individual, or who have questions about testing should call the Crawford County Health Department, at 620-231-5411, to be screened to determine if testing for COVID-19 is needed.

Those who are tested for COVID-19 will also be tested for Influenza A and B as well as strep throat. The Crawford County Health Department can perform the Influenza A/B and strep throat testing on site and is able to collect the sample for COVID 19 and ship it to an outside laboratory.

The overwhelming opinion of medical professionals across the country is that we must all do our part to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the release noted. Even though many will only experience mild symptoms the higher risk and elderly population and those with underlying health issues could experience more severe symptoms.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 it is recommended that everyone travel as little as possible, utilize social distancing (remain 6 feet apart), use frequent hand hygiene, cough or sneeze into your sleeve, work from home if possible, wear a cloth facemask when out in public, and stay home from work if you are ill.

Because of the need to make an effort to keep our area medical professionals safe and healthy, it is strongly recommended anyone exhibiting these symptoms to first call their clinic or doctor’s office so they can provide instructions on what time to arrive and whether or not they should come inside. Many times the medical provider will come to the patient’s vehicle to assess them. Following these procedures helps ensure you don’t inadvertently expose other patients or the medical staff.