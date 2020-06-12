The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market organizers had planned to begin the market’s Wednesday schedule this week, but had to postpone it because of a shortage of produce.

Farmers’ market vendors are now planning to start the market’s Wednesday schedule on July 1. Updated market hours will be Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 31, and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. from July 1 through Aug. 5.

The farmers’ market pavilion is located at the intersection of 11th Street and Broadway in downtown Pittsburg. For more information, contact Kim Vogel at (620) 231-8310.