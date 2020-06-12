PITTSBURG, Kan. – Weather permitting, construction crews will begin work on the Memorial Drive Trail Project starting Monday.

The new six-foot-wide multipurpose trail will stretch nearly half a mile from North Walnut Street to McNally Road, connecting cyclists and pedestrians to recreational amenities in Lincoln Park. The project is estimated to take 25 working days to complete.

Funding for the $146,000 trail project was made possible thanks to a $88,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), and other grants given to the city for the construction of walking and biking trails.