LEAVENWORTH—John Stiglmire worked at the same location, John’s Barber Styling at 525 Cherokee St., for nearly 60 years. He died June 2 at the age of 85.

Stiglmire opened his shop Aug. 16, 1960. He later was joined in the business by family members, according to one of his daughters, Megan Broom.

Broom said generations of people were customers of her father. Growing up, she often heard from people who received their first haircut from her father.

“He was a really good guy,” she said.

She said Stiglmire would give haircuts to people who were down on their luck even if they did not have the money to pay him.

“He was always willing to help someone out even if they didn’t have money for a haircut,” she said.

She said he did other things to accommodate people, such as going to the barber shop at 6 a.m. to give a customer a haircut before that person had to go to work.

Broom said her father helped people in other ways, such as driving a man who had cancer to radiation treatments.

Stiglmire continued to cut hair at the downtown barbershop until March 17, when he was forced to stop due to illness.

“He pretty much had to retire immediately,” Broom said.

During a Leavenworth City Commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Mike Griswold offered his condolences to Stiglmire’s family.

“He will be missed,” Griswold said of Stiglmire. “He loved Leavenworth.”