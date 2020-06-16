Rep. Tom Sawyer (D-Wichita) has appointed Rep. Monica Murnan (D-Pittsburg) to the Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund (Children’s Cabinet), according to a recent press release.

“Throughout her career and during her time in local and state government, Rep. Murnan has demonstrated an incredible commitment to the children of Kansas. She has a long history of prompting investments in our youngest Kansans. With her knowledge of programs and policies necessary to align and coordinate a robust system of early childhood services across the state, Murnan is determined to ensure equitable access and quality programming for all Kansas kids,” Sawyer said in the release.

The Children’s Cabinet oversees the expenditures from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. 95 percent of the state’s portion of the Master Settlement Agreement is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and youth in the state. Members of the Children’s Cabinet advise the governor and the legislature on the use of money credited to the Children’s Initiatives Fund to enhance the Kansas early childhood care and education system.

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the Children’s Cabinet,” Murnan said in the release. “Through my work at the local level improving infant and toddler care, expanding preschool options, and investing in workforce development, I know firsthand that the Cabinet is a leader in ensuring high quality early learning programming. I hope my experience and perspective serving Southeast Kansas will be helpful to the Cabinet as we seek to support kids, families, and communities across our state.”

Murnan has served in the Kansas Legislature since 2017 and is the Ranking Minority member on the House Health and Human Services Committee. She also serves on the critical Social Service Budget Committee, Rural Revitalization Committee, and the bipartisan Early Childhood Caucus. Murnan is a licensed teacher and administrator and a founder of the Family Resource Center (The Center) and Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. She also served four years on the Pittsburg City Commission with one term as Mayor.

The Children’s Cabinet includes fifteen members, five of whom are appointed by the governor and four appointed by legislative leadership. Building on the results of a 2019 statewide needs assessment, the Children’s Cabinet is currently leading efforts to implement the five-year All In For Kansas Kids Strategic Plan.