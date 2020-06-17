CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Following coronavirus testing of hundreds of employees of the SugarCreek bacon plant in Frontenac last weekend, the number of positive cases reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) increased significantly again on Wednesday to 156, up from 96 on Monday.

Some of these cases may not actually be Crawford County residents. County Health Officer Rebecca Adamson said Tuesday that it will take some time to determine which of the cases are really local residents and which are simply being counted as Crawford County cases because the county health department coordinated the testing.

A majority of those who have recently tested positive are apparently asymptomatic or experiencing only mild symptoms, according to local officials.

The KDHE data, however, lists 38 cases with a “symptom onset date” of June 12 and another 66 cases for June 13. In a separate chart of cases categorized by date diagnosed, KDHE is reporting 15 new cases for June 13, 39 for June 14, 30 for June 15, and 48 for June 16. KDHE updates its coronavirus case information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Crawford County officials have not issued any new health orders restricting business operations or public activities in the wake of the SugarCreek outbreak, but are strongly recommending that county residents take coronavirus precautions such as washing their hands frequently, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings and non-essential travel.