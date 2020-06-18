CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Rebecca Adamson, who has led the Crawford County Health Department and served as public health officer for the county through the coronavirus pandemic, has resigned from the latter position, the health department announced Thursday.

"Effective June 17, 2020 Rebecca Adamson has resigned as the Public Health Officer for Crawford County, Kansas," according to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon. "Ms. Adamson will retain her duties and position as the Health Director of the Crawford County Health Department."

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of the Crawford County Commission which was called Wednesday afternoon to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the public health officer position. The commissioners met for nearly an hour in a closed executive session with Adamson, Crawford County Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling, and County Counselor Jim Emerson, before announcing that they had not taken any action.

"We talked amongst ourselves," Commissioner Tom Moody said, before the commissioners quickly adjourned the special meeting.

"The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Public Health are committed to serving the public health needs of the community and are restructuring the position in their search for a new Public Health Officer," according to Thursday’s press release.

"All Health Department services and COVID-19 testing remain open and accessible to the public, for more information regarding those services, contact the Health Department at 620-231-5411. No further comment will be made at this time."

Adamson’s resignation as public health officer comes in the wake of a new coronavirus outbreak in the county connected to the SugarCreek bacon packing plant in Frontenac.