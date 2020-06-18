MOUNDRIDGE—MKC (Mid Kansas Cooperative), a full-service farm cooperative offering a complete line of products, programs and services for farm and urban customers throughout Kansas, is conducting their eighth annual food drive.

MKC’s goal is to donate 2,800 pounds of items to community food banks throughout their region. Community members may participate in the 2020 Food Drive by dropping off items at any full-time MKC location before July 15. There will also be monetary donation tins at full-time MKC locations.

Suggested items most needed by food banks include: personal hygiene products (shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap, feminine products, deodorant); paper products (paper towels, toilet paper); canned fruits; canned veggies; juice; applesauce; rice or pasta; boxed potatoes or stuffing; canned meats; dry cereal; boxed or powdered milk; soups; boxed or canned dinners; peanut butter and jelly; baby food.

With a current membership of nearly 10,000 members, MKC specializes in grain, agronomy, energy, feed and risk management. More than 375 employees work for the cooperative. MKC’s mission is to create customer, employee and partner success to provide a safe and sustainable food supply.

MKC locations for food-drop off points include Wichita, Whitewater, Burns, Florence, Westmoreland, Buhler, McPherson, Inman, Groveland, Sterling, Lindsborg, Benton, Bennington, Onaga, Castleton, Peabody, Alta Vista, Walton, Longford, Talmage, Abilene, Canton, Marquette, Moundridge, Manhattan, Herington, Haven, Milan, Plains, Kismet, Copeland and McPherson. Seasonal facilities of Goessel, Liberal, Falun, Elyria, Windom and North Newton may also be participating in the food drive.