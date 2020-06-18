PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man has been arrested for a wide range of charges including cocaine distribution, arson, and felony criminal use of explosives, the Pittsburg Police Department announced Thursday.

On Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m., Pittsburg police officers arrived at a residence at 411 W. 5th St., in Pittsburg, to serve a search warrant pertaining to possession and distribution of illegal drugs.

Entry was made into the residence and a single occupant, Raskia Q. Colbert, 43, of Pittsburg, was located and detained, according to a PPD press release.

During the initial search of the residence, items believed to be homemade explosive devices were allegedly located. Officers backed out of the residence and notified the Kansas State Highway Patrol's Hazardous Devices Unit and requested assistance with removing the devices.

Units from the KHP's Hazardous Devices Unit later arrived and removed six homemade explosive devices from the residence. The explosive devices were removed from the city and safely dismantled by the Hazardous Devices Unit, and are being retained as evidence.

The arrest followed an incident a month ago when, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Monday, May 18, Pittsburg police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of South Broadway Street, in Pittsburg, after officers heard an explosion in that area. While checking the area, officers located a residence with damage to its front door that was consistent with a small explosion.

In following up on the May 18 incident, investigators determined that Colbert was involved with the explosive damage to the residence, according to the release, and he was arrested on charges stemming from that incident Thursday.

Colbert was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking and charged with felony criminal use of explosives, felony aggravated arson, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

After the explosive devices were removed Thursday, officers resumed their search of the residence and located several items believed to be marijuana, cocaine, and related drug paraphernalia.

Colbert was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, felony distribution of cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colbert was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the PPD release, although inmate information on the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office website listed a total bond amount of "No Bond."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.