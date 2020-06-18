PITTSBURG, Kan. — Despite the recent local coronavirus outbreak, plans are moving forward for Pittsburg’s "620 Day" celebration this Saturday.
Pittsburg began celebrating 620 Day — named for the city’s area code and held on June 20 — last year.
Citizens are encouraged to shop local this Saturday as several downtown retailers and restaurants will be offering special discounts.
The health and safety of participants is the priority of the Downtown Advisory Board, which is organizing the celebration, the city noted in a press release. This year’s event has been modified to align with public health guidelines. Businesses are prepared to monitor social distancing and capacity requirements, as well as clean surfaces frequently throughout the day.
Participating downtown merchants ask that those who choose to shop in-store this weekend be cautious and wear a mask. If you are feeling ill, please stay home and shop online. Many retailers plan to offer online discounts to ensure those who want to participate are able.
The Downtown Advisory Board marketing committee also plans to reveal the new Pittsburg flag design on Facebook live starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit www.facebook.com/DowntownPittsburgKS to watch the announcement.
The community recently had the opportunity to vote on their favorite of three finalists for the city’s new flag design.
Check the 620 Day Facebook event page for more information on discounts being offered, prizes, and guidelines for the event.
The following downtown businesses will be participating in 620 Day sales and specials:
ArtForms Gallery
Audacious Boutique
The Doggie Bag
Embellish Boutique
Factory Connection
The Finishing Touch
Jocks Nitch
Lucy’s Tux and Gown
Main Street Axe Company
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Miners + Monroe
Paradise Mall
Revel Boutique
Sara Loree's Bridal & Formal
Signet Coffee Roasters
Sonder & Co.
Sugar Rush " Sweet Treats"
The Home Place
The Pitt
TOAST
Willow Tree Weaving Soaperie & Creations