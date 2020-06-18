PITTSBURG, Kan. — Despite the recent local coronavirus outbreak, plans are moving forward for Pittsburg’s "620 Day" celebration this Saturday.

Pittsburg began celebrating 620 Day — named for the city’s area code and held on June 20 — last year.

Citizens are encouraged to shop local this Saturday as several downtown retailers and restaurants will be offering special discounts.

The health and safety of participants is the priority of the Downtown Advisory Board, which is organizing the celebration, the city noted in a press release. This year’s event has been modified to align with public health guidelines. Businesses are prepared to monitor social distancing and capacity requirements, as well as clean surfaces frequently throughout the day.

Participating downtown merchants ask that those who choose to shop in-store this weekend be cautious and wear a mask. If you are feeling ill, please stay home and shop online. Many retailers plan to offer online discounts to ensure those who want to participate are able.

The Downtown Advisory Board marketing committee also plans to reveal the new Pittsburg flag design on Facebook live starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit www.facebook.com/DowntownPittsburgKS to watch the announcement.

The community recently had the opportunity to vote on their favorite of three finalists for the city’s new flag design.

Check the 620 Day Facebook event page for more information on discounts being offered, prizes, and guidelines for the event.

The following downtown businesses will be participating in 620 Day sales and specials:

ArtForms Gallery

Audacious Boutique

The Doggie Bag

Embellish Boutique

Factory Connection

The Finishing Touch

Jocks Nitch

Lucy’s Tux and Gown

Main Street Axe Company

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Miners + Monroe

Paradise Mall

Revel Boutique

Sara Loree's Bridal & Formal

Signet Coffee Roasters

Sonder & Co.

Sugar Rush " Sweet Treats"

The Home Place

The Pitt

TOAST

Willow Tree Weaving Soaperie & Creations