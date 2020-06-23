Kansas’ wheat harvest is at various states of completion. From almost finished in the southwest to barely started up north.

But due to rain, wheat harvest is delayed for several days in the Sunflower State. Forecasts call for scattered showers this week, but as temperatures remain high, many are hoping the crop will be dry enough for harvest.

According to Ted Schultz, the chief operating officer for Team Marketing Alliance, two-thirds of the crop in Plains is harvested, with only 5% complete in Salina. The greater Hutchinson area, he said, is at about 25% complete.

"They’d of been going good this week if it hadn’t rained," Schultz said. "The frost damage (earlier this year) was largely offset by the good weather after it."

TMA is the grain division for Central Prairie Co-op, Cooperative Grain & Supply, CHS, Farmers Coop Elevator Company and MKC. These elevators have customers throughout the state.

Because of the warm, sunny weather last week, Schultz said, harvest is right on track. And, he confirms, the quality thus far is good with high test rates. But proteins tell a different story.

"Proteins are on the lower side of what we consider normal," he said.

These proteins are approximately one point higher in western Kansas than in central Kansas.

According to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Kansas winter wheat condition is rated at more than 75% fair to excellent, with coloring for the week ending June 21 at 97%.