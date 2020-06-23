PITTSBURG, Kan. – The 2020 Surface Preservation Project will begin on Wednesday, June 24. This project is a street sales tax mill and overlay project with work consisting of milling of the existing asphalt and the overlay of a new asphalt surface. The following areas are included in the project:

– Mt. Carmel Place

– Woodgate Addition (Cedar Crest Drive, Cedar Lane, Mill Road, Oak View Drive, Woodgate Terrace)

– Amber Meadows Addition (Amber Drive, Abby Lane)

– North Joplin Street – from 10th Street to 20th Street

– 100 Block of East Forest Street

– South Joplin Street – from Cleveland to Lindburg

– South Rouse Street in front of 2010 South Rouse

– East Centennial Drive in front of the hospital entrance at 1 Mt. Carmel Way

The milling operation will begin on Wednesday and will take approximately one week to complete. New asphalt pavement will be installed once the milling is finished.

Motorists should expect possible changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays during construction. Even though traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures. Side streets could also be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through the intersections. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.