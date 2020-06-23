PITTSBURG, Kan. – Deputy Chief of Police Tim Tompkins has been elected to serve as treasurer of the Elm Acres Foundation, the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

Tompkins, along with Deputy Chief of Police Melanie Schaper, has served on the foundation’s board for the past 10 years, according to a PPD press release.

The Elm Acres Foundation provides support for at-risk youth services in Southeast Kansas, serving communities in Crawford, Cherokee and Labette Counties. In 2019, the Elm Acres Foundation, through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, donated over $19,000 to various organizations, including the Family Resource Center, Fostering Connections, Mount Carmel Foundation, PHS Club 209A and Special Olympics Kansas.

Holly Kent, a representative of the foundation, said in the release that the organization is extremely appreciative of the support that Tompkins and Schaper have provided to them over the past 10 years, and thanks them for their continued dedication and service.