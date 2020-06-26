Pittsburg State University will move the broad reopening of campus from July 7 to July 20 — a delay of nearly two weeks — the university announced Friday.

"Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Crawford County, we feel we must do our part to keep our community safe by limiting contactand gatherings," PSU President Steve Scott said in a press release.

To aid in the process, a task force has created a guide that will be updated and expanded as the outcomes of three working groups focused on various elements of reopening are finalized.

The announcement came on the heels of Thursday’s announcement that masks will be required for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors starting Monday, June 29 — a move other Kansas universities have been making in recent days.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, the health and safety of our campus community is our highest priority," Scott said. "We continue to prepare for a full reopening of our campus, and to carefully monitor the situation and assess needs,making adjustmentsas we go. Our goal is not only to open, but to stay openuntil we dismiss students for fall break and online completion of the semester on Nov. 20."