PITTSBURG, Kan. — Continued investigation into an incident last month involving the criminal use of explosives has led to two additional suspects being positively identified and arrested, police announced Thursday.

Two Pittsburg residents, Jessie J. Doyen, 24, and Christopher L. Steffey, 34, were identified as allegedly having direct involvement in the placement and use of an explosive device and taken into custody without incident Thursday, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Shortly after midnight on May 18, Pittsburg police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of South Broadway after officers heard an explosion in the area. While checking the area, officers located a residence with damage to its front door consistent with a small explosion.

Doyen and Steffey were arrested for felony aggravated arson, felony criminal use of explosives and misdemeanor criminal damage, and transported to the Crawford County Jail, where they were each being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond Thursday.

Last week, another suspect, Raskia Q. Colbert, 43, of Pittsburg, was arrested in connection with the criminal use of explosives incident. While serving a search warrant pertaining to possession and distribution of illegal drugs, police allegedly located items believed to be homemade explosive devices.

With assistance from the Kansas State Highway Patrol's Hazardous Devices Unit, six explosive devices were later dismantled and retained as evidence, according to the PPD.

Pittsburg Police Lt. Ben Henderson said Friday that the police department does not believe the May 18 incident was terrorism-related. The three arrested suspects are believed to be accomplices, he added, and the location where the explosive device was detonated is believed to be the residence of someone who was known to them. Aside from the KHP, no additional agencies such as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have been involved in the case, Henderson said.

Colbert was arrested on charges including felony aggravated arson, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, as well as felony criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, felony distribution of cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having information related to the May 18 incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.