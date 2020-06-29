PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons has announced his retirement effective Sept. 25, 2020, after nearly 20 years with the department.

Simons’ career in fire service spans 33 years, starting in 1988 when he worked as a volunteer firefighter. He joined the Pittsburg Fire Department in 2001, holding the position of fire marshal and safety coordinator before his promotion to fire chief in 2012.

"One of my first hires when I came to the City of Pittsburg eight years ago was the promotion of Mike Simons to fire chief," said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. "He’s done a great job managing the department, and providing for the safety of our community and region. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

As fire chief, Simons was instrumental in effectively implementing the city’s Public Safety Operations Sales Tax to enhance the fire department’s response capabilities through new technology, equipment and training. Under his leadership, the Pittsburg Fire Department coordinated with Kansas Task Force 4 rescue team to provide emergency response efforts across the region and country, including deployments to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Dorian.

Chief Simons has served as a member of several local and regional organizations, including Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club, the Joint City-University Advisory Board (JCUAB), Crawford County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Southeast Kansas Regional Homeland Security Council, and Kansas Task Force 4.

Simons holds a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in fire science and a minor in fire administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. In 2011, he earned a Master of Science degree with a major in career and technical education from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.

"I greatly appreciate the knowledge I’ve gained and the relationships I’ve built during my career at the City of Pittsburg," said Simons. "It has been an honor to serve our community and lead the exceptional team at the Pittsburg Fire Department. I’m sad to leave but excited to start the next chapter."