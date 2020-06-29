While the Pittsburg Public Library building remains closed to the public, PPL staff continue to develop new and inventive ways to get library books and materials to the community.

In addition to no-contact curbside pickup, the library has announced it is now offering a bookmobile home delivery option.

This temporary service offers home delivery for PPL patrons within the city limits. Library staff will practice recommended social distancing, while delivering materials to your doorstep.

Bookmobile orders can be placed online at www.PPLonline.org or by calling the library at 620-231-8110.

When the library resumes normal operating hours, the PPL Bookmobile will be used to deliver materials to homebound individuals, adult care facilities, preschools, and daycares.

The library noted in a press release that it would like to thank its patrons and the community for their continued support and understanding during these unprecedented times.