PITTSBURG, Kan. — Doug Heady has helped to protect our little slice of the four states from that unpredictable midwest weather for years. Now it’s our time to return the favor. His son, Christian Heady has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Christian is just 11 years old.

The Heady family could really use some love and prayers right now, even more so they could use a few dollars. To make helping out more convenient, two Pittsburg businesses have set up July fundraising events that will allow their customers to support the Headys — and get a little something for themselves at the same time — simply by buying drinks.

Root Coffeehouse & Creperie:

This Wednesday, July 1, Root will be helping support the Heady family by up-charging their drink, the Viva La Vida, by $1. Each of those dollars will go directly to the Headys to help cover medical expenses. The coffee shop will also have a donation jar for the entire month of July.

The Jolly Fox Brewery:

On Wednesday, July 8, a portion of all Stargazer IPA sales will go towards helping Christian and the Heady family. The Jolly Fox also plans to match dollar-for-dollar what is raised from the Stargazer IPA sales. They will also have a donation jar out for one week starting July 8.