PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two local residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday morning after police served a search warrant at 1119B S. Broadway St., the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

The warrant, which was initially drafted in relation to weapons violations suspected to have occurred at the residence, was executed at approximately 6:20 a.m.

"The Police Department's Special Response Team made initial entry into the residence and located what appeared to be marijuana and cocaine in plain view," according to a PPD press release.

The two occupants of the residence, Quionte Monroe Tidwell, 22, and Joseph Nathaniel Tallie, 21, were arrested after police obtained a second search warrant for narcotics and conducted a complete search. Police located cocaine, marijuana, and a sawed-off shotgun at the residence, according to the release.

Both residents were charged with distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal use of weapons, and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Tidwell was additionally charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. Tallie was being held without bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.