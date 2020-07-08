The Cherokee County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the death of a man in his 70s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, although he also had underlying medical conditions, according to a county press release.

The results of the man’s COVID-19 test came back Tuesday morning, showing he had tested positive before passing away at his home.

"Helping to ensure the health of our community is the daily mission of the Cherokee County Health Department and our entire team extends our deepest sympathy to the family during this time of loss," Cherokee County Health Department Administrator Betha Elliott said in the release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was reporting 43 positive coronavirus cases in Cherokee County since the start of the pandemic as of Wednesday.