The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Friday afternoon that it had named a new Medicaid director for the state, Sarah Fertig.

"Sarah is a tremendous talent and we are very fortunate to have her join our team," KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said in a press release. "Her previous experience as the Medicaid Inspector General will help us not only improve our operations but improve our services to Kansans."

In addition to serving as Medicaid inspector general, Fertig has served as an assistant attorney general from 2011 to 2018 and inspector general of the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority from 2007 to 2011. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law.

"I am excited to play a more hands-on role in helping Kansas Medicaid build on its successes," Fertig said in the release.

She will assume her role on Monday, July 13.