PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Post 64 swept the Shawnee Rebels 11-2 and 6-4 on Wednesday.

Matt Cashero pushed his hitting streak to 13 games after the series.

Game one: Pittsburg Post 64 11, Shawnee Rebels 2

Jacob Major’s line drive to center-field brought home three runs early in the game, sparking a seven-run first inning. Cameron Draeger and Brandon Kelley also notched RBIs in the frame.

Cashero finished the outing 2-for-3 at the plate, with one RBI.

Major added another RBI to his total, finishing with four RBIs.

Nate Burdette pitched all five innings for Post 64, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two.

Pittsburg added a three-run third frame, led by Cashero’s RBI-triple down the right field line.

Post 64 limited their mistakes as well, committing only three errors in the game.

The Rebels scored their only two runs in the fourth inning.

Game two: Pittsburg Post 64 6, Shawnee Rebels 4

Post 64 scored the first six runs of the game, capturing a 6-0 lead after four innings. The Rebels battled back in the final inning, notching four runs in the final inning.

Cashero pitched the full five-innings in game two, facing 20 batters, allowing five hits and three strikeouts.

Both teams finished with five hits, with Burdette leading the way with one hit and two RBIs.

Major’s RBI double in the second inning helped propel Post 64 to an early 3-0.

In the fourth frame, Post 64 continued to add to their lead, courtesy of Burdette’s RBI two-run RBI single.

The Rebels notched four runs on three hits in the final frame, but Major was able to shut the door on Shawnee’s comeback attempt.