As of Friday, Crawford County passed 300 confirmed positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and reached 316 cases by Monday.

On Thursday, there were 34 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in isolation in the county and 79 in quarantine.

"Just an example though of how quickly that changes, this morning we have two new positives so now we have 36 in isolation," Crawford County Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson said Friday. "So isolation and quarantine is a very fluid type situation."

Isolation refers to people who have tested positive and are being kept separate from others to avoid spreading the disease, while those in quarantine may or may not have COVID-19 but are kept separate from other people to see if they develop symptoms because they have been exposed to positive cases.

Adamson said Friday that area medical facilities including Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas and Ascension Via Christi are in the process of ordering machines for "high complexity" nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing. These will allow the local healthcare organizations to diagnose coronavirus cases at their own facilities rather than sending samples to KDHE for testing, but the machines may not arrive for several weeks.

There is a faster type of test known as Sofia, and Adamson would like to use grant funding from the Kansas Health Foundation to get a Sofia testing machine and related supplies for the county health department, she said at Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting, also noting that the machine would be portable and could be used to test for other diseases besides COVID-19.

The Sofia machine can run a test in 15 minutes and has "100 percent specificity," Adamson said, "which means if you get a positive, it’s positive."

The "sensitivity" of the Sofia machine is 87.5 percent, she said, "so if we get a negative and a person really doesn’t have symptoms per se, we don’t have to do anything, but if they are symptomatic we’ll have to do another nasal swab and send it to one of our high-complexity machines in the county, which will be very easy to do."

Girard Medical Center is also looking to get a rapid testing machine, Adamson said, although they have not decided on a model and high demand for the currently limited supply of the machines nationwide could slow down the process.

Adamson said that having multiple types of testing machines in the county will enable testing to continue even if there is a shortage of supplies for one of the kinds of machines.