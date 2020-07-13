United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has secured a donation of two 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer to distribute to nonprofits throughout Jasper and Newton Counties in Missouri and Crawford, Cherokee and Labette Counties in Kansas.

"A couple of weeks ago, we started to hear from area nonprofits that hand sanitizer was becoming harder to get," Duane Dreiling, executive director of the local United Way chapter, said in a press release. "We also know that the increased demand for hand sanitizer was putting a strain on nonprofit organization’s budgets."

As United Way began researching options for getting hand sanitizer in bulk, Amy DeArmond, United Way board member and Leggett & Platt employee, reached out to Peterson Chemical Technologies, a Leggett & Platt company that had started producing hand sanitizer when the pandemic began.

After being told of the need, Peterson Chemical Technologies donated the hand sanitizer to United Way for distribution. The product has been approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"This donation could not have come at a better time," Dreiling said. "With the spike in cases the nonprofits are doing all they can to limit the spread among the clients they serve."

United Way will distribute hand sanitizer out of their offices in Joplin and Pittsburg while supplies last. To maintain social distancing, they request that nonprofits call or email to schedule an appointment for pick up. In Joplin, call 417-624-0153 or email to ddreiling@unitedwaymokan.org. In Pittsburg, call 620-231-8140 or email to bburk@unitedwaymokan.org.

"This is kind of a BYOB event," said Dreiling. "Nonprofits should bring your own containers and staff will fill them up."

United Way plays a vital role in coordinating financial and human resources for the nonprofit communities in our area and could not do it without the tremendous support of donors, the release said. Adequate supply of hand sanitizer will allow agencies to continue providing services to people in need.