FRONTENAC, Kan. — Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 2000 Chevy S-10 pickup truck heading southbound on Highway 69 crossed the center line, hit a northbound Dodge minivan head on, and overturned near the intersection with Willard Street in Frontenac.

A Honda CR-V then also struck the Chevy pickup, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup, Daniel Linder, 28, of Wellington, Kansas, was taken to Girard Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injury. The drivers of the minivan and the CR-V, Joanne Harman and Charles Hosman of Arma and Pittsburg, respectively, had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP.

Several agencies responded to the scene of the crash including the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services, the Frontenac police and fire departments, and the KHP.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on Highway 69. The crash did not result from a police pursuit, according to the KHP.