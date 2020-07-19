CIMARRON — A resident of Cimarron in Gray County was found dead early Saturday afternoon in his home after a 13-hour law enforcement standoff, which began when he allegedly fired gunshots through a basement door that struck a Gray County sheriff’s deputy in the legs and foot, authorities said.

A self-inflicted gunshot wound was suspected to be the cause of death for 49-year-old Kevin Trahern, said Melissa Underwood, communications director for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday.

"An autopsy will be performed," she said. "The KBI will conduct an independent and complete investigation into this incident."

Authorities were not releasing the name or age of the deputy, whom Underwood said suffered wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Underwood gave this account of what happened in a news release:

About 10:50 p.m. Friday, Gray County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Trahern’s home at 609 E. Ave. A. in Cimarron.

Deputies arrived to find two people leaving the house. They questioned them and became concerned about the safety of Trahern, who remained inside.

Three Gray County sheriff’s deputies entered Trahern’s home about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to try to find him. A deputy started down the basement stairs before Trahern fired gunshots through the basement door, striking the deputy three times in the legs and foot.

The deputy returned fire. All three deputies then retreated to safety.

The wounded deputy was treated at a Dodge City hospital, and subsequently released.

A standoff followed, and lasted about 13 hours.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by other entities that included the KBI High Risk Warrant Team; tactical teams from the Garden City and Dodge City police departments; the Kansas Highway Patrol; and the sheriff’s offices from Hodgeman and Ford counties.

At about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement officers entered the house and found Trahern’s body inside.